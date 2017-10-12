Elderly woman who featured in iconic 1950s photo

An elderly woman who featured in an iconic 1950s photograph as a teenage girl has now been immortalised in a giant mural in her home city. Marton Eskrett was just 17 when she and a friend were photographed as they went to work in the fish market at Hull docks, East Yorks, in 1952. The classic black and white photograph turned her into a post-WW2 war poster girl which featured on countless book covers, magazines and calendars. Now the image of gran-of-nine Marion, 82, has been used on a huge mural dedicated to the City of Culture 2017.