Exodus of Civilians From Deir Ezzor Puts Pressure on Camps

Large numbers of people fleeing fighting around Deir Ezzor are putting pressure on camps for displaced persons in Syria’s Hasakah province,Pawel Krzysiek, head of communications for the Red Cross in Syria, said thousands of people were arriving daily to the Arisha camp, in need of “literally everything” – including water, food and basic utensils.The opposition SMART News said 5,000 people arrived on October 10 to a Syrian Democratic Forces-controlled area northeast of Deir Ezzor.One of the displaced persons, speaking in this video, says his house was destroyed in an airstrike. He says they have no food or water.The last speaker in the video, who is described as being posted to an SDF checkpoint in the area, says that there are about 10,000 displaced persons in the area and that neighboring camps are at full capacity. Credit: YouTube/Smart News via Storyful