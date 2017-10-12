Mums discuss devastating comments that make miscarriage worse

Three quarters of women who have suffered a miscarriage have been left devastated after friends have tried to comfort them – with phrases such as ‘it wasn’t a real baby’ and ‘it’s nature’s way’, a study has found. A poll of women who have lost a baby found many feel anything but comforted after unintentionally thoughtless and even cruel comments from their loved ones. More than a third were left devastated after being told ‘it wasn’t a real baby’ while 57 per cent had friends say the miscarriage meant there was something wrong with their baby.