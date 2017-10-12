News

Santa Rosa Resident Returns to Find Home Destroyed

A Santa Rosa resident said he returned to find his home and neighborhood destroyed on October 9 as firefighters in northern California continued to battle a number of wildfires.“This is the driveway of my home. Was the driveway. A vibrant family neighborhood devastated by this fire,” wrote Will Young on an Instagram post. “We are all safe, material things can be replaced. Reach out to a friend, a stranger, an old neighbor. Almost all of us in Sonoma County are affected by this extraordinary chain of events.”The death toll from the wildfires continued to grow on October 10 as officials said the fires had killed at least 17 people and destroyed up to 2,000 structures, the LA Times reported.California Gov Jerry Brown declared states of emergency in Solano , Sonoma, Napa, Yuba and five other counties. US President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration, allowing federal emergency aid to help state and local recovery efforts. Credit: Instagram/Will Young via Storyful

