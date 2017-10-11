Homes and Vehicles Destroyed by Wildfire in Santa Rosa

Residents of Santa Rosa continued to return to parts of the city on October 10 after a devastating wildfire destroyed a number of neighborhoods, the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.The death toll from California’s wildfires had grown to at least 17 people by October 10, with an estimated 2,000 structures destroyed, the LA Times reported.California Gov Jerry Brown declared states of emergency in Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Yuba and five other counties. US President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration, allowing federal emergency aid to help state and local recovery efforts.This video shows devastation along the San Miguel Road in Santa Rosa. Credit: Instagram/Sarah Maudlin via Storyful