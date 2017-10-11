Islamist Fighting Group Hands Turkey Border Crossing to Syrian Opposition Government

The Islamist fighting faction Jabha Shamiya handed over the Bab al-Salama border crossing to Turkey to the opposition Syrian Interim Government on October 10.The religious leader in Jabha Shamia confirmed in a tweet that the faction handed over “all the financial and human resources” to the Syrian Interim Government. The faction would shift to be part of the national project represented by the civil opposition government, he added.This video here was shared by a pro-opposition media outlet, and shows the handover.The first man speaking in the video says that the Syrian Interim Government was handed over the border crossing as it is the “true” representative for Syrian people. He said he hoped that the rest of the border crossings would be handed to this “civil administration”. Credit: YouTube/Smart News via Storyful