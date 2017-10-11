Resident Films His Neighborhood Burning in Santa Rosa Wildfire

A local resident filmed his Santa Rosa neighborhood burning on Monday, October 9, as wildfires continued to grow in northern California.Larry Broderick, a resident of Flintwood Drive in Santa Rosa, told Storyful that he had returned to his neighborhood in an attempt to save his house but he was unsuccessful. He said he filmed this footage after five hours of attempting to fight the fire on his own.By October 10, the wildfires had killed 17 people and destroyed up to 2,000 structures, the LA Times reported.California Gov Jerry Brown declared states of emergency in Solano, Sonoma, Napa, Yuba and five other counties. US President Donald Trump also approved a disaster declaration, allowing federal emergency aid to help state and local recovery efforts. Credit: YouTube/Larry Broderick via Storyful