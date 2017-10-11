Storm Pushes Container Ship Across Durban Harbor Mouth

A container ship was pushed across the harbor mouth in Durban’s port on October 10, due to a powerful storm that brought high winds, torrential rain and flash flooding to the city and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal area, killing at least five people.Footage here shows a glimpse at the MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) ship, which separated from its mooring in the severe weather and lodged in a sandbank, according to IOL News.The South Africa Times reported that floodwaters submerged cars and blocked highways in the western South African city and winds were powerful enough to cause at least one other cargo ship to also slip its moorings. Credit: Facebook/Blue Security – Durban via Storyful