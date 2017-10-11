Wildfire Destroys Santa Rosa Christian School

Wildfires burned down the buildings of a Christian school in Santa Rosa California on October 9.Flames still crackled on the floor of one of the buildings of the Redwood Adventist Academy, a K-12 school, after wildfires burned the roofs and floors of the school’s buildings.The wildfire also destroyed hotels, businesses and classrooms in a public high school, local media said.CAL FIRE said there were 17 active fires in California on October 10, and over 115,000 acres had burned, destroying between 1,500 and 2,000 structures. Fifteen people had died so far in the fires. Credit: Bryan Weems via Storyful