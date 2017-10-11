Drone Footage Captures Wildfire in Paradise, California

Evacuations were ordered for several neighborhoods in Butte County, California, when a fire broke out in Butte Creek Canyon and spread to Honey Run on Monday, October 9, according to news reportsCal Fire-Butte County reported the spread of the fire stopped at 90 acres and was 30 percent contained as of Tuesday, news reports said.This drone footage was captured by Brandon Mascarenas just before the evacuations on Monday morning. Credit: Brandon Mascarenas via Storyful