Commuters Travel Through Smoke as Canyon Fire 2 Burns Near Orange County Highways

Commuters traveling along major highways in Orange County, California, had to drive through thick smoke and witness fire burning alongside the road on October 9. The Canyon Fire 2 was first reported on Monday and quickly grew to roughly 7,500 acres.A spokesman for the Anaheim Fire Department provided an update on October 10, saying 24 structures had been destroyed, and it was unclear how many of those were homes or outbuildings. Dry conditions and high winds caused the blaze to grow from 25 acres to 7,500 acres in a matter of hours.On Tuesday, the Canyon Fire 2 was at five percent contained.Multiple fires were reported in California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting Gov Jerry Brown to request a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support state and local response to wildfires burning across the state. At least 10 people have died in the Napa Valley wildfires, and more than 20,000 residents had been evacuated. Credit: YouTube/RobDTom via Storyful