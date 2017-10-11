Elderly tea-lady forcibly moved from her post

These pictures show the moment an elderly tea-lady was forcibly moved from her month-long post set up at a controversial fracking site by police. Great grandma Jackie Brookes, 79, set up shop at the Kirby Misperton site in Yorkshire where she provided provisions of tea and home-made cake to both protesters and police. According to North Yorkshire Police, she and other people were moved this morning because of fears that a nearby ten-foot high tower made of wooden pallets might collapse and injure them.