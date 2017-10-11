Rohingyas Form Human Chain to Pass Critically Needed Supplies into Myanmar

On October 10, hundreds of displaced Rohingyas formed a human chain across the Naf River, which straddles the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, to pass critically needed supplies back to communities which continue to face harsh conditions inside Myanmar.The Naf River, which forms the natural border between the two countries, has witnessed the washing ashore of lifeless bodies of Rohingyas who had drowned during their attempt to flee towards Bangladesh.Tens of thousands of Rohingyas have made the journey to Bangladesh; however, the influx of stateless refugees has created a widespread humanitarian crisis. According to Action Against Hunger, who run a number of feeding centers at refugee camps in Bangladesh, said that one in five children in the camps is malnourished. Credit: Twitter/HalaJaber via IOM via Storyful