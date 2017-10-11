Wildfire Destroys Santa Rosa Neighborhood

California Gov Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for five more counties as wildfires continued to burn across the state on October 9.Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, and Orange Counties were added to the proclamation for Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba Counties, in response to the Cherokee, LaPorte, Sulphur, Potter, Cascade, Lobo and Canyon fires.In a statement, Brown also requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to the fires.At least 10 people have died in the wildfires, local media reported, and around 20,000 residents have been evacuated.This footage was filmed along Mocha Lane in Santa Rosa. Credit: Instagram/ Rina Rose via Storyful