Girl's Reaction to Learning She Will Be Adopted Will Warm the Coldest of Hearts

An 11-year-old girl’s ecstatic reaction to the news her foster parents would finally be able to adopt her was caught on camera on October 2.Utah student Tannah Butterfield was told the good news by the school’s office manager Jackie Alexander, on behalf of her soon-to-be forever-mom Jennifer Fisher.“She asked me if I would be sure to tell her sweet girl when she came to my desk for her daily visit. She knew she would want to know right away because she had been so worried,” Alexander wrote in the post.According to a report, Fisher and her husband will adopt Butterfield after fostering her for two years.The CCTV footage shows Alexander and Butterfield jumping around and hugging in delight and had over 4,893 views at the time of writing. Credit: Instagram/Jackie Alexander and American Heritage of South Jordan via Storyful