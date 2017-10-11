Heavy Rainfall Seen as Deadly Storms Hit Durban

Heavy rains accompanied a deadly storm sweeping Durban, South Africa, on Tuesday, October 10. A former police officer was killed and an off-duty officer was injured when a container fell off a truck onto the car in which they were travelling.According to a police official, the former officer was killed instantly. The incident reportedly happened on Rotterdam Road as strong winds and heavy rainfall battered parts of Durban.This footage shows the severe conditions on Durban’s Umbilo Road.South Africa’s weather service said the severe conditions were supposed to abate somewhat later in the day. Credit: Twitter/HansrajNaresh via Storyful