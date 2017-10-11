California Governor Asks Trump for Major Disaster Declaration as Wildfires Grow

California Gov Jerry Brown requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to support the state and local response to wildfires burning across the state on October 9.Brown also declared a state of emergency for five more counties: Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Nevada, and Orange. An emergency proclamation had been issued earlier for Napa, Sonoma, and Yuba counties.At least 10 people had died in the wildfires by October 9, local media reported, and around 20,000 residents were evacuated. Credit: Instagram/ Katie Mathison via Storyful