Syrian Activists Say Sydney Security Bans Revolutionary Flags at World Cup Qualifier

Syrian pro-opposition activists said on October 10 that security at a World Cup playoff game at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney had prevented them from raising Syrian revolutionary flags and banners and removed some activists from the premises.Mahmoud Murad, a Syrian activist living in Australia, said that he was kicked out of the stadium after trying to hide two revolutionary flags from security. The police asked him not to return under penalty of a fine, he added.Elsewhere, banners supporting Syrian revolutionary forces were taken down by stadium security, according to photos shared by Syrian activists.The activists also shared a photo of a sign at the entrance of the stadium showing which flags were not allowed at the match. The flag of the Syrian revolution flag was among them. Credit: Facebook/Syrian Revolution in Europe via Storyful