Smoke From Nearby Wildfire Casts an Eerie Pall Over Disneyland

Smoke and ash from a 6,000-acre fire near Anaheim cast an eerie pall over Disneyland on October 9. Video shows the gloom descending on Main Street USA, casting it in an ominous orange glow.Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the 241 Freeway and part of the 91 Freeway were closed.In an update at 11 pm local time, Anaheim Fire and Rescue said the fire, dubbed Canyon Fire 2, had affected 6,000 acres, and was 5 percent contained. Twenty-four structures were destroyed and “numerous” others were damaged.California Gov Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency for several fire-hit counties in the state. Credit: Twitter/JackieEbule via Storyful