13-year-old schoolboy is beaten in horrific attack

This shocking video shows a grown man punching and stamping on a disabled 13-year-old boy because he accidentally hit a car with a stick. The teen, known as Reece, suffered multiple injuries including a black eye, cuts and bumps to his head, swelling inside his mouth and suspected concussion. Reece - who has ADHD and a serious speech impediment - was walking through Plymouth, Devon with a group of friends when the attack happened. He said he was playing with a stick when it snapped and accidentally hit a car window and a group of adults approached him.

