"The Big Bang Theory" star Actor Kunal Nayyar visits "The Talk" and reveals why his character Raj has flat hair and the secret to keeping it looking so full amidst thinning over the past 11 years. Nayyar says, "My hair begun to not be as thick as it used to so they started putting this fiber gum, glue so it looks like I have more hair than I do. So, I decided to take a lot of pictures of my hair while I still have some."