Police Officer Stages Fake DUI Traffic Stop to Propose to His Girlfriend

A police officer in Palmdale, California, recruited his colleagues to help stage a fake DUI traffic stop so he could propose to his girlfriend.Deputy Kevin Bowes of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station got his colleagues to pull over his girlfriend and ask her to complete a DUI sobriety test. Unknown to Bowes’ girlfriend, he was behind her on one knee, engagement ring in hand.“She thought she was a suspect DUI driver but it was a traffic stop that changed her life,” a post on the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page read.A video of the proposal shared to the page had earned 202,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: Palmdale Sheriff’s Station via Storyful