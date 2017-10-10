News

Family Flees Napa Fire: 'I Feel Like I Just Drove Through a War Zone'

A family fled in the middle of the night on October 8 through Kenwood, California, as fires burned along the side of the road, leading the shooter of this video to remark in a Facebook post, “I feel like I just drove through a war zone.”In this video, a man says, “I want to get out of here.” The person filming says, “The entire side of the mountain is on fire.” They pass burning buildings and cars and someone says Landmark Vineyards is burning.Local media said the Nuns Fire had burned 300 acres near Highway 12 east of Santa Rosa by the morning of October 9. Credit: Emilia D’Anzica via Storyful

