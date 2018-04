The Tubbs fire broke out between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, California, and expanded from 200 to 20,000 acreas on Monday, October 9, according to reports. This footage from Calistoga shows the blaze from a distance.The Tubbs fire has not been contained, according to ABC7 News. The blaze has resulted in the closure of public schools and has forced residents to evacuate surrounding areas. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful