Catfish Seen on Street as Floodwaters Receed in Biloxi

Mississippi residents were assessing the damage from Hurricane Nate on October 8 after it made its second landfall around midnight on the Mississippi Gulf Coast near Biloxi.Local media reported that the Category 1 hurricane brought sustained winds of up to 85 mph and storm surges up to seven feet.Nearly 22,000 customers were without power as a result of the storm, but Mississippi Power said on Twitter that power was fully restored by the evening of October 8.Video shows catfish on a street in Biloxi following heavy flooding in the area. Credit: Twitter/Carl Fallo via Storyful