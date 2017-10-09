Iranian-Kiwi Golriz Ghahraman to Become NZ's First Refugee Member of Parliament

Golriz Ghahraman, a 36-year-old Oxford-educated human rights lawyer who fled Iran with her family when she was nine years old, has been elected to New Zealand’s Parliament.New Zealand’s general election was held on September 23, and initially it didn’t look like Ghahraman would win a seat. But the October 7 announcement of the official results, which counted over 400,000 “special votes” not included in the initial tally, saw Ghahraman’s Green Party and the Labour Party gained a seat respectively.At time of publication, Labour and National were negotiating with the populist New Zealand First, which was playing kingmaker as the parties jockeyed to form a new government, Reuters reported.Ghahraman can be seen speaking from the nine-minute mark of this footage. “I have devoted my life for standing up for human rights and democracy,” said Ghahraman, whose resume includes prosecuting leaders of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia for the United Nations. On her Twitter bio, she lists herself as “Human rights lawyer, IranianKiwi refugee, Child rights advocate, Feminist, Oxford, UN.” Credit: Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand via Storyful