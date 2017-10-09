Airstrike Kills Civilians at Central Market in Marat Al-Naaman

An airstrike hit a market in Maraat Al-Naaman near a culture center on October 8 in Syria’s Idlib province, leaving at least 10 people dead, including children.In this video, trucks and buildings hit by the airstrike burn, and rescue workers pull people from the rubble. A man described as the owner of one of the stores hit can be seen being pulled from the rubble after rescuers looked for him for 15 minutes, the journalist who made the video said.Rescue workers can also be seen rushing a child in a vehicle to get medical care. A man bends over the child in obvious distress.A pro-opposition news outlet said more than 10 people were killed in the airstrike.Fighting in Hama and Idlib provinces increased since late September, after the signing of new de-escalation zone agreements between Russia, Turkey, and Iran on September 15 in Astana, Kazakhstan. Credit: Facebook/Moaz Al-Shami via Storyful