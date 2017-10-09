News

Iowa University Band Takes Up Fan Tradition, 'Waves' to Children's Hospital

Taking up a fan tradition born last year, the University of Iowa’s marching band on Saturday, October 7, formed a giant hand at halftime of their home game against Illinois to “wave” at patients watching from the children’s hospital next door.The band hand moved side to side for children at University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. Though Illinois would go on to a 46-15 drubbing by the Hawkeyes, they didn’t know that at halftime, and the Illini players and coaches took up the wave as well.A Facebook post, seen linked to in reference here, is said to have started the “Kinnick Wave,” named for the Hawkeyes’ stadium, when fans would wave to the adjoining hospital during the first quarter break. Patients at the hospital can watch Hawkeyes games from an observation room.Iowa fan @Hawkerella caught this video of the moment and posted it to Twitter. Credit: Twitter/Hawkerella via Storyful

