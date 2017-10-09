Rally for Spanish Unity Held One Week After Disputed Catalonia Referendum

Hundreds of thousands of people marched through the streets of Barcelona on October 8 to show their support for Spanish unity on October 8, El País reported.The march was held one week after a disputed referendum for Catalonian independence, after which Catalonian President Carles Puigdemont vowed to declare independence within days.The march, organized by Societat Civil Catalana, a group opposed to independence, took place 24 hours after demonstrations calling for dialogue and unity. Credit: Instagram/Fern Mart via Storyful