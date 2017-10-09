Rallies in Support of Spanish Unity Continue in Barcelona
Thousands of people marched for Spanish unity in Barcelona, Spain, on October 8, El País reported.The march was held one week after a disputed referendum for Catalan independence, after which Catalan President Carles Puigdemont vowed to declare independence within days.The march, which was organized by Societat Civil Catalana (SCC), a group opposed to Catalan independence, took place 24 hours after massive demonstrations calling for dialogue and unity. Credit: Instagram/ggipe via Storyful