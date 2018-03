Hurricane Nate made its second landfall just five miles west of Biloxi, Mississippi, at 12:30 am on Sunday, October 8, the National Weather Service said.The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the National Weather Service said.These videos show the situation in Biloxi as the storm approached and hit. The city was under a curfew until 9 a.m. Sunday. Credit: Facebook/City of Biloxi via Storyful