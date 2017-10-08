Navalny Supporters Organize Protests Across Russia on Putin's Birthday

Supporters of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny gathered on President Putin’s birthday, October 7, in different cities across the country to hold protest rallies, Radio Free Europe reported.Navalny, who was placed under administrative arrest over violations of the law on public assemblies, called on his supporters to join an “all-Russian protest action” on Saturday, RT reported.The demonstrators called on Russian authorities to free Navalny and allow him to run for president in the forthcoming 2018 elections. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful