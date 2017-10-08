Local Gives Tour of Tropical Storm Nate Damages in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican government declared a national emergency on October 5, as Tropical Storm Nate brought heavy rain to a number of Central American countries, local media reported.Video recorded by Matt Haynes, a native of Canada who now lives in Costa Rica, shows damage to the Playa Del Coco area of Guanacaste Province on October 6.Meanwhile, Nate was upgraded to hurricane status after it passed over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and began its push towards the US Gulf Coast late Friday night, October 6. Credit: Matt Haynes via Storyful