Nate Upgraded to Hurricane as US Gulf Coast Prepares for Impact

Nate was upgraded to hurricane status after it passed over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, and began its push towards the US Gulf Coast late Friday night, October 6.National Hurricane Center forecasters predicted the storm would be near category 2 strength by the time it made landfall in the US on Saturday night.This video shows the storm trekking north during the morning hours of Saturday, October 7. Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful