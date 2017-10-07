64 hours in October: How one weekend blew up the rules of American politics

On what was expected to be a quiet Friday morning last fall, the two U.S. presidential candidates were readying to square off in a Sunday night debate. Suddenly, the dizzying release of bombshell after bombshell over a 64-hour timespan would completely upend the entire weekend — and the American political landscape. Yahoo News offers firsthand accounts of these three pivotal days and paints a vivid picture of the behind-the-scenes drama that unfolded inside Trump Tower, the Clinton campaign, the Washington Post newsroom and the debate site in St. Louis.