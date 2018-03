A young lad from Cork might just have produced the freshest, or maybe the only, tune about Polo mints that you’ve ever heard.In the music video, Oscar Benso rhythmically explains that there is “nothing like a Polo to ease my mind.”“The blue and green ones are my favourite kind,” Benso continues, “but I’ll eat the coloured ones from time to time.”His motto? “Polos is life.” Credit: Oscar Benso via Storyful