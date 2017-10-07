Tropical Storm Nate Floods Roads in Costa Rica

The Costa Rican government declared a national emergency on October 5 as a Tropical Storm Nate brought heavy rain to a number of Central American countries, local media reported.Tropical Storm Nate had killed at least 22 people in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Honduras by October 6, Reuters reported, before it moved north towards the US.A hurricane watch was in effect from Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border, including metropolitan New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas. Credit: Instagram/Carlos Barquero Solis via Storyful