Coventry council pay for bizarre painted crossing
Town hall chiefs have been accused of wasting more than £21,000 of taxpayers' cash on bizarre cartoon-style road markings - which drivers say could trigger "migraines".Coventry City Council has installed the jagged patterns in a bid to “encourage drivers and pedestrians to be aware of each other”. The so-called flash crossing was painted outside the city's railway last week and council bosses say it will create a “memorable impression” for visitors.