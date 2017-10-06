Glasgow is Britain's spice capital

England's curry hot-spots are crying into their kormas - after Glasgow was named Britain's spice capital. Researchers found that Indian food fans in Scotland's second city order hotter dishes than anywhere south of the border, including Bradford, Leicester and Birmingham. Curry lovers in Southampton finished just behind Glasgow in the spice poll, followed by Cambridge, Cardiff and Liverpool. However, the research by UberEATS found that Brummies order the most curries in an average month - while people in Norwich have the mildest palates.