Driver Chases Runaway Car as it Sails Through Darwin Intersection
Drivers travelling through a Darwin intersection were forced to move aside for a runaway vehicle that rolled away after its owner stepped out of it, on October 4.This footage shows cars at the Bayview intersection quickly moving out of the path of the vehicle, which is followed by the driver on foot shortly afterwards.NT News reported the driver was involved in a road rage incident shortly beforehand and left the vehicle during the argument. Credit: Sam Wright via Storyful