New Zealand Air Force Delivers Sanitation Equipment to Vanuatu's Evacuees

The New Zealand Air Force has delivered sanitation equipment to Vanuatuans who have fled Ambae island for fears of volcanic eruption.This video, posted on October 6, shows the delivery of aid, including portable toilets. The New Zealand Defence Force said 12 tonnes of supplies were sent to Luganville, Vanuatu, on October 3.The Australian Air Force also airlifted supplies to Vanuatu, where around 11,000 people had been evacuated since the Manaro volcano became active in late September. Reuters said the last batch of people would leave the island on October 4. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force via Storyful