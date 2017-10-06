Nick Xenophon Quits Senate to Run for Local Seat

In true quirky Nick Xenophon style, the independent politician strolled into his own press conference on October 6 carrying a lectern, before announcing he was quitting the Senate to run for the state seat of Hartley, South Australia.He cited political failings in his home state of South Australia as his reason for quitting federal politics, saying the Liberal and Labor parties spent more time fighting against each other than for the people.Xenophon will remain in rhe Senate until his citizenship discussion is settled by the High Court. He will run under his party, SA-BEST, at the next South Australian election in March 2018. Credit: Nick Xenophon via Storyful