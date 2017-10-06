Las Vegas Student Arrested Over Shooting Threat

The Clark County School District Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Las Vegas student on October 4 over threats of “shooting up your school,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.Police received around 300 calls over the threats and arrested Toni Strickland of Centennial High School on charges of making threats of terrorism and communicating bomb threats.Captain Ken Young highlighted the mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 1, saying “in light of the tragic incident that happened earlier in the week, this is not the time to neither joke nor make references to such heinous acts at our schools or any other place.” Credit: Clark County School District Police Department via Storyful