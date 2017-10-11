News

Hundreds Flee North From Fighting, Airstrikes Around Deir Ezzor

As many as a thousand people fled fighting and airstrikes in Deir Ezzor, heading north on October 5 toward areas occupied by Syrian Democratic Forces.In this video from Kurdish news outlet ANHA, two women wearing YPG patches on their uniforms talk to a group of Arabic-speaking women and children. One of the women says they fled from the Islamic State.A Kurdish nonprofit organization said 975 families have arrived in areas controlled by the US-backed SDF forces in the last two days.Local news outlets said more than 380,000 people have left villages and towns around Deir Ezzor as a result of fighting between Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian government and their allies, and Islamic State.Airstrikes have hit multiple towns south of Deir Ezzor in the past month as Syrian government forces and their allies fight with Islamic State for control of the area. Credit: YouTube/ANHA via Storyful

