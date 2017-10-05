News

Canada Removes Holocaust Memorial Plaque That Does Not Mention Jewish People

Canada’s Heritage Minister Melanie Joly said, on October 3, that a plaque that did not mention Jewish people was removed from Ottawa’s National Holocaust Monument.Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opened the memorial with a plaque which commemorated the millions of lives lost in the Holocaust, but failed to mention Jewish people.Member of Parliament David Sweet brought the issue up during a question period in the House of Commons on October 3, saying: “His [Trudeau] plaque fails to mention anti-Semitism or the Jewish people by name. How could the Prime Minister permit such a glaring omission of reference to anti-Semitism and the fact that the millions of men, woman and children who were murdered were overwhelmingly Jewish? If we’re going to stamp out hatred towards Jews, it’s important to get history right.”Minister Joly responded that the plaque had been removed and would be replaced “with language that reflects the horrors experienced by the Jewish people.” Credit: Parliament of Canada via Storyful

