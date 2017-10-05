Water Rushes Into Snowy River in Annual Release

A large volume of water was released from New South Wales’ Jindabyne Dam into the Snowy River on Wednesday, October 4.This video shows the annual flush, designed to improve the river’s “health” by imitating the natural flow of water. Around 13,000 megalitres of water — enough to fill 650 Olympic swimming pools — was pumped out for eight hours on Wednesday.A river monitoring body was abolished in 2013 and had since not been replaced, ABC reported. Credit: Les Herstik via Storyful