A blizzard dumped up to 30 inches of snow on parts of Montana on Tuesday, October 3, knocking out power for thousands of people at its peak, a local news report said.The National Weather Service said 13 inches of snow fell in Havre over two days, beaking a record for a two-day snow event set in 1898. The previous record was 12.6 inches. Credit: Instagram/darkshark_406 via Storyful