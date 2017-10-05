Public Advocacy Group Brings Monopoly Man to the Senate

Citizen advocacy group Public Citizen sent an activist dressed as the game Monopoly’s Rich Uncle Pennybags to the Senate’s hearing on Equifax on October 4, a day after the Monopoly Man delivered a “Get Out of Jail Free” card to all 100 senators.The group contends that putting limits on forced arbitration for financial institution wrongdoing lets those institutions “escape accountability.”Uncle Pennybags spoke about the move on October 3 in the halls of the Senate offices, as Wells Fargo was on the Senate hotseat. During Wednesday’s hearing, the “billionaire” twirled his mustache as he sat behind former Equifax CEO Richard Smith during his testimony.Amanda Werner, arbitration campaign manager for Public Citizen and Americans for Financial Reform, was behind the disguise. Credit: Public Citizen via Storyful