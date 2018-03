Killjoy town hall chiefs have refused the final wish of a grandfather who wanted to have the words "the little bugger did his best" on his gravestone. Before Maurice Brown, 87, died of cancer in August, he wrote a joke poem which he stuck on the kitchen wall for his relatives to find following his death. The ditty read: "When I am laid to rest, with a tombstone upon my chest, the six words I'd like to see are the little bugger did his best."