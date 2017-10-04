Iraqi Engineers Tackle Oil Field Fires Set by Islamic State

Iraq’s energy police said on October 3 that its engineers were trying to control fires set by Islamic State at the Allas oil field near Hawija.Iraqi officials said the fires had been set to hamper airstrikes in the area with rising smoke. Iraqi forces launched an offensive to retake Hawija from Islamic State towards the end of September.The Allas oilfield, south of Hawija, had been one of the main sources of revenue for Islamic State. Credit: Iraqi Energy Police via Storyful